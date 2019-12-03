UrduPoint.com
Putin Spoke Over Phone With New European Commission Head On Tuesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:06 PM

Russia President Vladimir Putin held phone talks on Tuesday with the new head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Yes, the phone conversation was with [Ursula von der Leyen]," Peskov confirmed, when asked whether he had spoken with her earlier in the day.

