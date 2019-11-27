Putin, St. Petersburg Governor Beglov Discussed City Development Plans - Kremlin Spokesman

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:23 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg on a working visit, met with city governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
"They discussed plans for the city's development and the overall situation in St. Petersburg," Peskov said.