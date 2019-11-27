UrduPoint.com
Putin, St. Petersburg Governor Beglov Discussed City Development Plans - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg on a working visit, met with city governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg on a working visit, met with city governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They discussed plans for the city's development and the overall situation in St. Petersburg," Peskov said.

