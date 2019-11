Putin, St. Petersburg Governor Beglov Discussed City Development Plans - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg on a working visit, met with city governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin , who is in St. Petersburg on a working visit , met with city governor Alexander Beglov on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They discussed plans for the city's development and the overall situation in St. Petersburg," Peskov said.