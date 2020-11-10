Putin Starts Traditional Series of Military Talks in Sochi - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin starts on Tuesday a new series on military talks in the resort city of Sochi, with the first meeting set to focus on the nuclear triad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin starts on Tuesday a new series on military talks in the resort city of Sochi, with the first meeting set to focus on the nuclear triad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, Putin will start the traditional series of talks with the Defense Ministry, Federal agencies and defense industry enterprises ... This will be already the 15th series of such meetings, you know that they are traditionally held in Sochi. Putin will also deliver an address. The first meeting will be held today, it will focus on the development of the nuclear triad, which is the most reliable and indispensable instrument for global containment and strategic balance implementation," Peskov told reporters.