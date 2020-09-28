UrduPoint.com
Putin: State Council Plays Important Role In Russian State Governance

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:16 PM

Putin: State Council Plays Important Role in Russian State Governance

The State Council plays an important role in the system of Russian power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The State Council plays an important role in the system of Russian power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council.

"Let me remind you that this body was established at the suggestion of parliamentarians and heads of Russian constituent entities, and has since played an important, I would say even strategic, role with the system of state governance, in the preparation of legislative initiatives, as well as practical measures that are being implemented, as they say, on the ground: in the regions and even in the municipalities of Russia," Putin said.

More Stories From World

