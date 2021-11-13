Putin: Statements on Russia Allegedly Preparing Attack on Ukraine 'Alarmist'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday the statements warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist."

"I have not yet seen these alarmist statements. But I think that what you said is correct," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, when commenting on recent reports on this issue.