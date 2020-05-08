Putin Still Plans Possibly Visiting China in Early Fall - Russian Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's preliminary plans to hold an official visit to China in early fall have not been canceled, this is still on the agenda, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday.

"As you know, the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] and the BRICS are scheduled for mid-by late July in St. Petersburg. and we have also discussed with our Chinese partners, in the most preliminary manner possible, the possibility to hold an official visit of our head of state to China. All this remains in force, it has not been removed from the agenda, but we cannot say to what extent it will be possible to implement this," Denisov told Russian journalists.

He noted that prior to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the possibility of Putin's visit to China in September was discussed.

Denisov also said that since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia in 2019, it was now Putin's turn.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in March that no decision had been made yet to cancel the SCO and BRICS summits, scheduled for July 21-23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.