Putin Stresses Importance of CSTO Parliamentary Cooperation to Fight Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country is presiding over the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said Monday that parliamentary cooperation in the fight against the new coronavirus was his country's top priority this year.

"An important area of interparliamentary cooperation is...

identification of common approaches to threats of interference in home affairs of sovereign countries and ” this is especially true now ” coordination of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic," Putin wrote in an address to the parliamentary assembly of the six-nation CSTO security bloc, as cited by his office.

The organization was formed after the fall of the Soviet Union and comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.