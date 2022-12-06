Putin Stresses Importance of Land Road Connecting Crimea With Rest of Russia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean bridge on Monday and stressed the importance of a land road connecting Crimea with the rest of Russia amid continued threats from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The head of state, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, drove a car across the bridge, including the lane repaired after Ukraine's terrorist attack in October.

"Putin had a brief conversation with employees working on the bridge. Amid continued threats, officially voiced by Kiev, of possible new attacks against the Crimean bridge and related infrastructure, Putin stressed the importance of the land road connecting Crimea with the rest of Russia" Peskov noted.

Khusnullin explained to the Russian leader how the the roadway had been restored, how many people had been involved in the process and what work still had to be done, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

On October 8, the landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged as a result of the terrorist attack, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said then that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev had put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes. In particular, on October 10, Russia launched regular strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.