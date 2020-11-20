Putin Stresses Importance of Protecting Monuments, Shrines in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The issue of protecting monuments and shrines in Karabakh is very important, and it is necessary to involve UNICEF in the work in addition to UNESCO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to say about the protection of historical monuments and religious shrines, both Azerbaijani and Armenian.

This issue has an important moral human dimension. I believe that UNESCO's involvement is in great demand here. We also count on UNICEF's help to children and adolescents who are especially defenseless before the horrors of military conflicts," Putin said at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

The president added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had received relevant instructions for active work in all these areas.