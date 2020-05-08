UrduPoint.com
Putin Stresses Importance Of Russian-French Cooperation In Address To Macron - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Putin has congratulated his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, stressing the importance of the bilateral cooperation amid the currently seen tough international situation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"In his address to French Republic President Macron, Putin has noted, in particular: 'The act of bravery of Normandie-Niemen regiment pilots, who fought on the Soviet-German front, will forever remain in the Russians' hearts. Thousands of Soviet patriots, who joined the French Resistance, have largely contributed to the victory.' The Russian leader has stressed the importance of the Russian-French cooperation amid the current difficult international situation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

