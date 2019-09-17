Putin Stresses Importance of Stronger Constructive Relations With Israel

Russia is striving to build a stronger constructive partnership with Israel and attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a pro-Israeli conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia is striving to build a stronger constructive partnership with Israel and attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a pro-Israeli conference in Moscow

"I emphasize that Russia pays great attention to the development of multifaceted mutually beneficial relations with the State of Israel. We strive to build them [relations] in a partnership, in a constructive spirit, " Putin said at the Keren Hayesod international conference.

The president also noted that Russian-Israeli relations are distinguished by a meaningful political dialogue.

"We regularly meet with Prime Minister Mr. [Benjamin] Netanyahu, often exchange opinions and consult with each other over the phone. We discuss during working hours topical, sometimes the most pressing issues of the global and regional agenda and bilateral cooperation," Putin said.

Last week, Putin and Netanyahu held a meeting in Russia's Sochi and discussed many issues of bilateral interest.

Keren Hayesod was founded in 1920 to finance various Zionist causes, primarily the repatriation of Jews to Israel. It has branches in 45 countries and actively promotes the interests of Israel and the Jewish diaspora throughout the world.