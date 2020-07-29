Putin Stresses Need for Cautious Approach to Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday that regions should have a cautious approach to lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions, since undue hurry could result in a new surge in cases

The epidemiological situation in Russia keep stabilizing, with regions gradually lifting restrictions imposed to contain the virus, Putin said at talks with officials.

"Of course, it is possible and it is necessary to continue this effort, but decisions should be prudent and cautious, and should be based on experts' recommendations.

As the situation in some of the regions shows, undue hurry is fraught with resurgence," Putin said.

The president emphasized the need to avoid new lockdowns.

"Of course, we should do everything possible to avoid repeated introduction of restrictions, especially large-scale restrictions, through implementing preventive measures. [We should ensure] that schools, kindergartens, universities, enterprises and organizations can work safely in a regular mode that people are used to," Putin said.