Putin Stresses Need to Eliminate Terrorists in Syrian Idlib, Boost Humanitarian Support

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Political settlement of the Syrian crisis continues, and it is currently necessary to fully eliminate terrorist hotbeds in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and to boost humanitarian support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin stressed in his address at the SCO member states leaders summit that Damascus had regained control over most of the Syrian territories through Russian help.

"The process of political settlement continues. Work on creating the constitutional committee is underway. The top-priority task currently is to ensure full elimination of terrorist hotbeds that remain in Syria, first of ll, in Idlib, and at the same time to increase volumes of humanitarian aid and to boost the global community's contribution to Syrian economic recovery," Putin said.