Putin Stresses Russian Society Was United During Coronavirus Pandemic Despite Difficulties

Coronavirus pandemic has become a challenge but Russians have been united in understanding of the threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020)

"Everyone had their difficulties. But it is very important that there was no confusion in our country, in our society.

On the contrary, as has happened more than once in our history, many people were united by a clear, exact understanding of the situation, understanding that the threat is real, that we can fight it and win together," Putin said in a televised address.