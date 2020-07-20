UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Stresses Victory Parade, Amendments Vote Not Resulting In COVID-19 Outbreaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin Stresses Victory Parade, Amendments Vote Not Resulting in COVID-19 Outbreaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Monday that Russia is successfully overcoming the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the strict compliance with restrictions, noting that the Victory Parade in Moscow and the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments have not resulted in new outbreaks.

Putin praised the flexibility of Russia's health care system, doctors' professionalism and the government's ability to quickly mobilize resources.

"The situation keeps improving every day. Why? Because we complied strictly with the recommendations of sanitary doctors, scientists, experts and the World Health Organization," Putin said, noting that large-scale events have not anyhow affected the situation.

Putin also expressed support for the idea to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans to 2021.

Earlier this month, the organizers of the event announced that the march would not be held on July 26, as scheduled, due to the epidemiological situation. They came up with an idea to hold the event on May 9, 2021.

"We have postponed the Victory Parade and the vote on constitutional amendments, and it was a conscious decision. Such events cannot be held at any cost, at the cost of our people's life and health," Putin explained.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vote Vladimir Putin March May July Event Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; a milestone in UAE’s hist ..

1 hour ago

Electricity tariff should not be increased for Kar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

1 hour ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.