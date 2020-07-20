Putin Stresses Victory Parade, Amendments Vote Not Resulting in COVID-19 Outbreaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Monday that Russia is successfully overcoming the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the strict compliance with restrictions, noting that the Victory Parade in Moscow and the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments have not resulted in new outbreaks.

Putin praised the flexibility of Russia's health care system, doctors' professionalism and the government's ability to quickly mobilize resources.

"The situation keeps improving every day. Why? Because we complied strictly with the recommendations of sanitary doctors, scientists, experts and the World Health Organization," Putin said, noting that large-scale events have not anyhow affected the situation.

Putin also expressed support for the idea to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans to 2021.

Earlier this month, the organizers of the event announced that the march would not be held on July 26, as scheduled, due to the epidemiological situation. They came up with an idea to hold the event on May 9, 2021.

"We have postponed the Victory Parade and the vote on constitutional amendments, and it was a conscious decision. Such events cannot be held at any cost, at the cost of our people's life and health," Putin explained.