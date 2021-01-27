UrduPoint.com
Putin Submits Agreement On New START Extension For Ratification To Russian State Duma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Putin Submits Agreement on New START Extension for Ratification to Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the agreement on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to the Russian parliament's lower house for ratification, according to the State Duma database.

"To ratify the agreement on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the Russian Federation and the United States of America of April 8, 2010," the bill says.

The New START is proposed to be extended for 5 years, until February 5, 2026, according to accompanying documents to the draft ratification agreement.

It is assumed that the law will come into force on the day of its official publication.

More Stories From World

