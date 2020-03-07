Putin Submits Bill Criminalizing Destruction of Military Graves to Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent to the lower house of the national parliament a bill criminalizing the destruction or damage of military graves, as well as monuments, and other memorial sites that perpetuate the memory of those who died during the defense of the Fatherland, according to the lower house's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent to the lower house of the national parliament a bill criminalizing the destruction or damage of military graves, as well as monuments, and other memorial sites that perpetuate the memory of those who died during the defense of the Fatherland, according to the lower house's website.

The draft Federal law will supplement the Russian Criminal Code with article 243.4, which establishes criminal liability for the destruction or damage of military graves, as well as monuments, steles, obelisks, other memorial sites that perpetuate the memory of those who died during the defense of the Fatherland or are dedicated to Russia's days of military glory," the lower house said.

As of now, the criminal code has Article 234 that establishes criminal liability for damaging historical and cultural monuments.