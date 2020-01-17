UrduPoint.com
Putin Submits Bill On Creation Of Post Of Deputy Chair Of Security Council To State Duma

Fri 17th January 2020

Putin Submits Bill on Creation of Post of Deputy Chair of Security Council to State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted on Thursday a bill to the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, that introduces the post of deputy chairman to the country's Security Council, according to the chamber's electronic database.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed Putin on Wednesday that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet. The president accepted the resignation and announced his intention to create a new post of deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stressing that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position.

"The draft federal law provides for the introduction of the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, which is one of the permanent members of the Security Council, and also determines the procedure for his appointment and dismissal," the explanatory note read.

According to the draft law, the powers of the deputy chairman of the Security Council are determined by the Russian president.

In addition, the deputy chairman is obliged to inform of any personal interests clashing with official duties, which may lead to a conflict of interest.

Medvedev served as Russia's prime minister for two terms, from 2012-2020. Putin signed earlier on Thursday a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin, head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's new prime minister, following the approval by the Russian parliament.

