Putin Submits Bill On Status Of State Council To Parliament

Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

Putin Submits Bill on Status of State Council to Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill on new status and structure of the State Council to the lower chamber of the parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill on new status and structure of the State Council to the lower chamber of the parliament on Wednesday.

According to the head of the parliamentary committee on constitutional law, Andrey Klishas, the president of the country will chair the council.

The advisory body will also include chairs of the government, leaders of both parliamentary chambers, regional heads, and other people. President will appoint one of the council members as its secretary.

"It is important to stress that the State Council is not an executive body, it does not have the corresponding authority," Klishas told Sputnik.

The council will participate in developing the foreign policy of the country as well as solutions to its domestic issues. It will, in particular, set out criteria of efficiency for the regional heads, Klishas added.

