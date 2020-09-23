UrduPoint.com
Putin Submits Package Of Bills To Parliament To Legislate Amendments To Constitution

Wed 23rd September 2020

Putin Submits Package of Bills to Parliament to Legislate Amendments to Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Russian parliament's lower house a bill "On the Prosecution", amendments to the laws "On Foreign Intelligence" and "On Security" in pursuance of amendments to the Russian constitution, Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on State-Building and Legislation, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Russian parliament's lower house a bill "On the Prosecution", amendments to the laws "On Foreign Intelligence" and "On Security" in pursuance of amendments to the Russian constitution, Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on State-Building and Legislation, said on Tuesday.

"Today, the President submitted to the State Duma a package of bills in pursuance of amendments to the constitution," the committee's press service said.

Other bills include, among others, draft federal constitutional laws "On the Russian Government", "On amendments to the Federal Constitutional Law," "On the Russian Constitutional Court."

Krasheninnikov said that "the submitted bills were prepared with the participation of the co-chairs of the working group on amendments to the constitution."

He also said that these bills would be considered by the State Duma in the fall.

