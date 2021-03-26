Putin Submits Russia-Kazakhstan Military Cooperation Agreement for Ratification

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted an agreement on military cooperation with Kazakhstan to the lower chamber for ratification, according to the online database.

The document envisions ratification of the military cooperation treaty, which was signed in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020.

The agreement was signed as some provisions of the 1994 bilateral deal became irrelevant.

The document outlines "the international legal framework regulating the implementation of military cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan."

The two countries' defense ministries are the bodies in charge of agreement implementation, according to an explanatory note.