Putin Submits to Duma Draft Bill on Denunciation of Treaty With Ukraine on Use of Azov Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, a draft bill on the denunciation of the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Wednesday.

"To denounce the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, signed in Kerch on December 24, 2003," the document read.