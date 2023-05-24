UrduPoint.com

Putin Submits To Duma Draft Bill On Denunciation Of Treaty With Ukraine On Use Of Azov Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Putin Submits to Duma Draft Bill on Denunciation of Treaty With Ukraine on Use of Azov Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, a draft bill on the denunciation of the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, a draft bill on the denunciation of the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Wednesday.

"To denounce the Treaty Between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in the Use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, signed in Kerch on December 24, 2003," the document read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kerch December

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops by-polls in NA-1 ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

39 seconds ago
 Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Acceler ..

Bank of Russia Expects Annual Inflation to Accelerate

9 minutes ago
 Nation can't tolerate May 9 like 'barbaric inciden ..

Nation can't tolerate May 9 like 'barbaric incidents': Prime Minister Muhammad S ..

42 seconds ago
 Modern trends imperative to meet increasing food d ..

Modern trends imperative to meet increasing food demands: Dr Iqrar

43 seconds ago
 84 accused sent to jail for identification parade ..

84 accused sent to jail for identification parade in PTI protest case

47 seconds ago
 Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Rus ..

Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum on Reunion With Russia Legitimate, Reflected Publ ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.