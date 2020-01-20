Putin Submits to Russian Lower House Draft Law on Constitution Amendment - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft law on the amendment to the national constitution to the lower house of the country's parliament, the State Duma, for consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft law on the amendment to the national constitution to the lower house of the country's parliament, the State Duma, for consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to Russia's State Duma the draft law on the amendment to the Russian constitution. Co-chairpersons of the constitutional commission [Andrey] Klishas, [Pavel] Krashennikov and [Taliya] Khabrieva will serve as Putin's representatives during the consideration of the above-mentioned bill in the State Duma," Peskov told reporters.