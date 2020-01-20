UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Submits To Russian Lower House Draft Law On Constitution Amendment - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Putin Submits to Russian Lower House Draft Law on Constitution Amendment - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft law on the amendment to the national constitution to the lower house of the country's parliament, the State Duma, for consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft law on the amendment to the national constitution to the lower house of the country's parliament, the State Duma, for consideration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to Russia's State Duma the draft law on the amendment to the Russian constitution. Co-chairpersons of the constitutional commission [Andrey] Klishas, [Pavel] Krashennikov and [Taliya] Khabrieva will serve as Putin's representatives during the consideration of the above-mentioned bill in the State Duma," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Flour crisis: ECC approves import of 0.3 million m ..

13 minutes ago

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

30 minutes ago

WFP moves with relief goods for calamity-hit areas ..

2 minutes ago

PHA to make Clean & Green campaign successful: DG

2 minutes ago

Informal BRICS Summit to Be Held in Riyadh on G20 ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Revises Up Forecast for China's 2020 GDP Growt ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.