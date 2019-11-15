UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests Adding France, UK To List Of Participants In Russia-US Strategic Arms Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Putin Suggests Adding France, UK to List of Participants in Russia-US Strategic Arms Talks

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) In response to the proposal to include China in Russia-US strategic arms talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday the addition of France and the United Kingdom to the list of participants.

"First, it's true ” Russia and the US are the largest nuclear powers in the world. Secondly, if you add China [into strategic arms talks], then why only China? Let's add both France, the UK and other countries that are not officially recognized as nuclear powers, but everyone in the world knows that they are," Putin said at a press conference following the BRICS summit.

