UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Suggests Amendment Limiting Presidents To 2 Terms In Office In Total

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Putin Suggests Amendment Limiting Presidents to 2 Terms in Office in Total

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no need of adopting a new constitution in Russia and the existing one could be amended in a way to ensure concurrence with the contemporary societal outlook, specifically in terms of banning the re-election of presidents after two consecutive terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no need of adopting a new constitution in Russia and the existing one could be amended in a way to ensure concurrence with the contemporary societal outlook, specifically in terms of banning the re-election of presidents after two consecutive terms.

"The Constitution is a fluid instrument, it must be up-to-date with society's development level. I do not think we should adopt a new constitution, especially when we have existing fundamental items that are still to be implemented in full this applies to Chapter 1. Chapter 1 must not be changed, I believe. The rest is amendable more or less. I am aware of the ongoing debates on the matter .

.. and I can understand the rationale of those people who suggest such things. It is about the extension of the parliament's authority and certain changes to the president's and government's prerogatives," Putin said at his annual press conference.

He added that such changes could be introduced once they are comprehensively prepared and then rigorously debated by the public.

"As for the previous amendments, I believe they were only about the number of terms. What could be done about it is, perhaps, to remove the word 'consecutive,'" Putin said, adding that such wording "confuses some of the political scientists and professionals, so it could be canceled."

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas T ..

46 seconds ago

Putin Says Former Soviet Republics' Leaders Will M ..

50 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

30 minutes ago

Seminar on "Significance of Women Empowerment" at ..

17 minutes ago

Business community resents any further hike in gas ..

17 minutes ago

US Do more Mantra posed a formidable challenge to ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.