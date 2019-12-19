Putin Suggests Amendment Limiting Presidents to 2 Terms in Office in Total

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no need of adopting a new constitution in Russia and the existing one could be amended in a way to ensure concurrence with the contemporary societal outlook, specifically in terms of banning the re-election of presidents after two consecutive terms.

"The Constitution is a fluid instrument, it must be up-to-date with society's development level. I do not think we should adopt a new constitution, especially when we have existing fundamental items that are still to be implemented in full this applies to Chapter 1. Chapter 1 must not be changed, I believe. The rest is amendable more or less. I am aware of the ongoing debates on the matter .

.. and I can understand the rationale of those people who suggest such things. It is about the extension of the parliament's authority and certain changes to the president's and government's prerogatives," Putin said at his annual press conference.

He added that such changes could be introduced once they are comprehensively prepared and then rigorously debated by the public.

"As for the previous amendments, I believe they were only about the number of terms. What could be done about it is, perhaps, to remove the word 'consecutive,'" Putin said, adding that such wording "confuses some of the political scientists and professionals, so it could be canceled."