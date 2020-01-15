UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests Banning Foreign Citizenship, Residence Permit For High-Ranking Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, in his annual address to the country's leadership, proposed banning high-ranking government officials from having foreign citizenship or residence permit as well as stricter requirements for future presidential candidates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, in his annual address to the country's leadership, proposed banning high-ranking government officials from having foreign citizenship or residence permit as well as stricter requirements for future presidential candidates.

"I offer to constitutionally fix obligatory requirements for individuals who occupy the posts that are crucial for national security and sovereignty, namely heads of federal subjects [governors], Federal Council [the upper house of parliament] members, State Duma [the lower house of parliament] members, chairman of the government, his deputies, minsters and heads of other federal bodies, as well as judges are forbidden to be holders of foreign citizenship, residence permit or any other document that allows to permanently reside on the territory of another state," Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly.

Putin went on to propose that presidential candidates should prove they have lived in Russia for a minimum of 25 years as well as never held foreign citizenship.

The Russian president explained this by saying that those who choose to serve Russia must tie their destinies with the country and its people completely without "exemptions or half-tones."

