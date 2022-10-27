Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity.

"In this regard, perhaps we should consider that the structure of the United Nations, including its Security Council, should reflect the diversity of the world regions to a greater extent, because much more will depend on Asia, Africa, Latin America in tomorrow's world than is commonly believed today, and this increase in their influence is certainly positive," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.