UrduPoint.com

Putin Suggests Changing Structure Of UN, UN Security Council To Reflect World's Diversity

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Putin Suggests Changing Structure of UN, UN Security Council to Reflect World's Diversity

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested changing the structure of the United Nations and the UN Security Council to reflect the world's diversity.

"In this regard, perhaps we should consider that the structure of the United Nations, including its Security Council, should reflect the diversity of the world regions to a greater extent, because much more will depend on Asia, Africa, Latin America in tomorrow's world than is commonly believed today, and this increase in their influence is certainly positive," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Tank Asia

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Does Not Challenge Western Elite ..

Putin Says Russia Does Not Challenge Western Elites, Defends Own Right to Exist

42 seconds ago
 Kirby Calls Black Sea Grain Deal a Success, Says R ..

Kirby Calls Black Sea Grain Deal a Success, Says Renewal to Bring Food Prices Do ..

43 seconds ago
 New US Defense Strategy Says China Remains Most Co ..

New US Defense Strategy Says China Remains Most Consequential Strategic Competit ..

45 seconds ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Cricket: Pakistan v Zimbabwe scoreboard

48 seconds ago
 Kashmiris, Pakistanis observe Black Day across cou ..

Kashmiris, Pakistanis observe Black Day across country against illegal Indian oc ..

4 minutes ago
 TB firmly on the rise after years of decline: WHO

TB firmly on the rise after years of decline: WHO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.