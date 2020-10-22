UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests China Should Not Be Singled Out For Nuclear Arms Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that China should not be singled out for inclusion in arms control talks, all nuclear powers should join

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that China should not be singled out for inclusion in arms control talks, all nuclear powers should join.

The United States has been suggesting that Beijing should be part of the talks that previously involved only Washington and Moscow.

"If you seek to include China in this process and signing the treaty, why only China? Where are other nuclear powers? Where is France, which has just reportedly tested another submarine-launched cruise missile system? It's a nuclear power too. Where is the UK? There are other nuclear powers that are not officially recognized as such, but the whole world knows that they possess nuclear weapons ... Let's get them involved too," Putin said at the session of Valdai discussion club.

