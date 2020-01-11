Putin Suggests Discussing Most Pressing Issues During Talks With Merkel in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was in constant contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and suggested that their negotiations in Moscow on Saturday should focus on the most sensitive issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was in constant contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and suggested that their negotiations in Moscow on Saturday should focus on the most sensitive issues.

The chancellor, accompanied by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, is on a working visit to Russia. During talks, Putin and Merkel are set to discuss crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, as well as the recently escalated Iran-US tensions.

"We are in regular contact, we address economic questions, political and international issues," Putin said, adding that the parties were planning to discuss the most urgent problems.

Merkel, in her turn, said she was anticipating talks with Putin on both bilateral and multilateral issues.

"I look forward to our conversations. I am always sure that it is better to talk with each other than about one another," she noted.

The two leaders agreed on this meeting during the Normandy summit on Ukraine in Paris in December. The international situation has since much changed, first of all in the middle East, where the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining nuclear deal commitments and strike Iraqi bases housing US-led coalition forces.