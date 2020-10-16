UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests Extending New Start With US for 1 Year, No Conditions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for one year without any conditions and discuss all arms control parameters during that year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for one year without any conditions and discuss all arms control parameters during that year.

"I have a proposal, namely, to extend the current treaty without any conditions for at least one year to be able to have detailed discussions on all parameters of the issues that such treaties regulate," Putin said.

The treaty is set to expire in February next year.

