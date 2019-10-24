UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests Holding Consultations Of Russian, African Foreign Ministers Annually

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Putin Suggests Holding Consultations of Russian, African Foreign Ministers Annually

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding political consultations between the Russian foreign minister and African nations' foreign ministers annually between triennial Russia-Africa Summits

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding political consultations between the Russian foreign minister and African nations' foreign ministers annually between triennial Russia-Africa Summits.

"We could hold annual political consultations of foreign ministers in periods between the summits.

I think all of you will support this proposal, and we will continue developing the Russian-African relations exactly in this format," Putin said on Thursday at the first plenary session of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the event.

