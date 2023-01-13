UrduPoint.com

Putin Suggests Looking Into Criminal Responsibility For Discrimination Against Russians

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the authorized bodies to consider the ideas of the Russian Council for Human Rights on criminal liability for discrimination against Russians living abroad by May 1, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"(To) Consider the proposals of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights regarding the establishment of criminal liability for incitement to discrimination or discriminatory acts against citizens of the Russian Federation and compatriots living abroad, and, if necessary, to provide relative amendments to the legislation of the Russian Federation. The report (to be submitted) until May 1, 2023," the document said.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Chairman of Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin were assigned to take responsibility for the draft document.

