Putin Suggests Lowering Corporate Tax For IT Companies To 3 Percent For Unlimited Time

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested lowering corporate tax for IT companies from 20 percent to 3 percent for an unlimited period of time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested lowering corporate tax for IT companies from 20 percent to 3 percent for an unlimited period of time.

"The right thing to do will be to significantly decrease the corporate tax rate for IT companies, for unlimited time, from 20 percent to 3 percent, which is not simply comparable, but even better than in such attractive jurisdictions as India and Ireland. De facto, it will be one of the lowest tax rate in the world," the president said.

