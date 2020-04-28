Putin Suggests Making April 28 National Ambulance Worker Day in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked medical personnel for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and proposed to make April 28 the National Ambulance Worker Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked medical personnel for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and proposed to make April 28 the National Ambulance Worker Day.

"I know that it is today, on April 28, that we unofficially mark the day when the ambulance was created in Russia. I want to congratulate doctors, paramedics, nurses, hospital attendants, and ambulance drivers on this holiday. Thank you for your much-needed work. In these busy days and weeks, you demonstrate courage and your best human qualities.

I think that it would be right to make this date a professional holiday Ambulance Worker Day. We will do so," Putin said at a meeting focusing on the fight against the pandemic across Russia.

Russia has confirmed so far over 93,500 cases of the coronavirus, including 867 fatalities and 8,456 recoveries. On Tuesday, the health authorities registered a record-high of 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours.