Putin Suggests Online Meeting Of UNSC Leaders, Germany, Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russia suggests holding an online conference of leaders of the UN Security Council states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We are suggesting holding an online meeting of the heads of states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as leaders of Germany and Iran as soon as possible.

The goal is to lay out steps that would allow us to avoid confrontation, escalation in the UNSC," Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin's website.

Putin invited the UNSC members, Germany and Iran to agree on the date and agenda as soon as possible.

The discussions about Iran at the UNSC are becoming increasingly tense, the president said.

"We suggest using the leaders' meeting to agree the parameters of joint work on forming reliable mechanisms of building trust and ensuring security in the Persian Gulf," Putin said.

