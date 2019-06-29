UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Suggests Raising Egypt Ties To New Level

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Putin Suggests Raising Egypt Ties to New Level

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, that he wanted to elevate ties between their countries to a new level

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, that he wanted to elevate ties between their countries to a new level.

"Our relationship is very dynamic. We plan to raise our bilateral relations to a new and even more advanced level," Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Russia and Egypt signed a deal on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation last fall. Putin said they would draw on it in order to develop bilateral ties.

The Russian president thanked Sisi for agreeing to co-chair the Russia-Africa summit. The Russian resort of Sochi will host the gathering, the first of its kind, on October 24.

Sisi underscored the "special importance" of Egypt's relationship with Russia, saying he wanted to deepen cooperation on trade, economy and the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Osaka Vladimir Putin Sochi Japan October

Recent Stories

Malik Riaz suggests govt to suspend Rs5,000 curren ..

24 minutes ago

International Community Unites to Maintain Free, F ..

27 minutes ago

'It's a problem': Trump tells Erdogan on Russia mi ..

27 minutes ago

US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Ira ..

27 minutes ago

Taliban Kill 30 Militias in Northern Afghanistan - ..

27 minutes ago

World Cup 2019: Pakistan to play against Afghanist ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.