Putin Suggests Raising Egypt Ties to New Level

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, that he wanted to elevate ties between their countries to a new level

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, that he wanted to elevate ties between their countries to a new level.

"Our relationship is very dynamic. We plan to raise our bilateral relations to a new and even more advanced level," Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Russia and Egypt signed a deal on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation last fall. Putin said they would draw on it in order to develop bilateral ties.

The Russian president thanked Sisi for agreeing to co-chair the Russia-Africa summit. The Russian resort of Sochi will host the gathering, the first of its kind, on October 24.

Sisi underscored the "special importance" of Egypt's relationship with Russia, saying he wanted to deepen cooperation on trade, economy and the fight against terrorism.