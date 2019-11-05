UrduPoint.com
Putin Suggests Referring To Russian Language As 'Soft Power," Not 'Powerful Weapon'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Putin Suggests Referring to Russian Language as 'Soft Power,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested referring to the Russian language as "soft power" rather than a "powerful weapon."

"The language is a powerful weapon and so on ... Let's not use such words, its stands to reason that we do not. Because if it is a weapon, then they will fight it like a weapon. They fight it as is, but for other reasons. Yes, it is power, to a certain extent, soft power. I think this should suffice," Putin said at a meeting of a presidential council on the Russian language.

The president added that the influence a country wields abroad is largely determined by its economy rather than weapons.

"The interest in language will increase as our well-being ” in the widest sense of the term ” increases ... In this case, there will be interest in the language," Putin said.

He remarked that countries actively developing economic cooperation with Russia were witnessing an increase in interest in the Russian language.

