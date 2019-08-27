Putin Suggests to Erdogan Discussing Sensitive Regional Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussing sensitive issues of regional politics

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussing sensitive issues of regional politics.

"Of course, I am very pleased to have the opportunity to talk today about bilateral relations ... and the prospects for our cooperation, including on sensitive issues of regional politics," Putin said at talks with Erdogan.