Putin Supported by 57.2% of Russians, Trusted by 62.5% - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Russian president's work is approved of by 57.2% of Russians, and 62.5% fully trust Vladimir Putin, according to a survey by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation released on Friday.

The poll also demonstrated that over 30% of respondents disapprove of the president's work, and 32.4% reported distrust of the president.

The work of the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, is approved of by 40.4% of Russians, and 20.1% are of the opposite opinion. Over one third, or 34.5%, support the work of the government, and 32.7% disapprove, the poll revealed.

The survey was carried out from July 26 to August 1 and involved 11,200 adult Russian citizens interviewed by telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 1%.