Putin Supported by 62%, Fully Trusted by 66% of Russians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) As much as 62.1% of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's work, while 66% expressed their trust in the country's leader, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

According to the poll, 27.

5% of respondents said they did not approve of Putin's work. When asked if they trusted the Russian president, 66% said yes and 29.4% responded in the negative.

The nationwide survey was conducted from May 31 to June 6 via phone interviews of 1,600 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 1% with a 95% probability.