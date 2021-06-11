UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Supported By 62%, Fully Trusted By 66% Of Russians - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin Supported by 62%, Fully Trusted by 66% of Russians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) As much as 62.1% of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's work, while 66% expressed their trust in the country's leader, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

According to the poll, 27.

5% of respondents said they did not approve of Putin's work. When asked if they trusted the Russian president, 66% said yes and 29.4% responded in the negative.

The nationwide survey was conducted from May 31 to June 6 via phone interviews of 1,600 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 1% with a 95% probability.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May June From

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

17 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

19 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

37 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

37 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

52 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.