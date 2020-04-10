(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Almost all the steps that Moscow is taking to counter COVID-19 are coordinated with and supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Since March 30, people living in Moscow, regardless of their age, are allowed to leave homes only for going to work, receiving urgent medical services, buying essentials in a nearby store or pharmacy, walking pets and taking the trash out.

"The president controls what is happening here every day. Almost all the measures that we are implementing in Moscow have been discussed and coordinated with him, and are actively supported by him," Sobyanin said.

The mayor noted that it was under Putin's order that "several dozens" of Federal hospitals and universities were oriented toward coronavirus response. The president controls all the decisions related to border closures, flights, self-isolation and so on, Sobyanin said.