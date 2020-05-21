Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova invited on Thursday President Vladimir Putin to allocate 41.4 billion rubles ($584.5 million) for supporting universities, and health care and scientific institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the president supported this initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova invited on Thursday President Vladimir Putin to allocate 41.4 billion rubles ($584.5 million) for supporting universities, and health care and scientific institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the president supported this initiative.

"We have found it possible to offer you that certain financial resources be allocated for supporting Federal higher education, health care and scientific institutions. We have already allocated financial resources for [supporting] culture, And we believe that the amount of these financial resources, without taking culture into consideration, .... should reach around 41.4 billion rubles," Golikova told Putin at talks on the situation in the education system amid the pandemic.

Putin supported the initiative.

"The money will be chiefly used for paying salaries, including to university lecturers," Putin said.