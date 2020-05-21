UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Supports Deputy Prime Minister's Idea To Allocate $584Mln To Support Universities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Putin Supports Deputy Prime Minister's Idea to Allocate $584Mln to Support Universities

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova invited on Thursday President Vladimir Putin to allocate 41.4 billion rubles ($584.5 million) for supporting universities, and health care and scientific institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the president supported this initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova invited on Thursday President Vladimir Putin to allocate 41.4 billion rubles ($584.5 million) for supporting universities, and health care and scientific institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the president supported this initiative.

"We have found it possible to offer you that certain financial resources be allocated for supporting Federal higher education, health care and scientific institutions. We have already allocated financial resources for [supporting] culture, And we believe that the amount of these financial resources, without taking culture into consideration, .... should reach around 41.4 billion rubles," Golikova told Putin at talks on the situation in the education system amid the pandemic.

Putin supported the initiative.

"The money will be chiefly used for paying salaries, including to university lecturers," Putin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Russia Vladimir Putin Money Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

48 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Shooter at US Naval Air Station Corpus Cristi 'Neu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.