Putin Supports Four-Way Summit On Syria - Spokesman

Putin Supports Four-Way Summit on Syria - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of holding a four-way summit on Syria with leaders of Turkey, Germany and France, his spokesman said Sunday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed holding a Syria summit to Putin. Erdogan confirmed that the meeting would take place in Istanbul on March 5.

"President Putin supports holding a summit. The summit will, of course, happen as soon as the four [leaders] agree on the schedule," Dmitry Peskov said, adding that talks continued to set the date of the meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss the humanitarian situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where Syrian government troops are pressing on with the offensive on jihadist strongholds, despite protests from Turkey, which has military presence in the region.

