UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Supports Idea Of Arranging Normandy Four Interparliamentary Dialogue On Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:17 PM

Putin Supports Idea of Arranging Normandy Four Interparliamentary Dialogue on Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Friday the idea to arrange a dialogue between the parliaments of the Normandy Four countries for promoting the Donbas crisis settlement

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Friday the idea to arrange a dialogue between the parliaments of the Normandy Four countries for promoting the Donbas crisis settlement.

The suggestion was made by Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, currently holding talks with Putin and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

"That is a good idea. I will ask the leadership of the Duma [Russian lower house] to work on this," Putin said.

Putin voiced the belief that Russian lawmakers would like this idea.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkish Troops, Snipers Fighting in Libya's GNA Ra ..

1 minute ago

BB served oppressed segments of society: PPP Bahaw ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia's First-Ever Satellite Sent Into Space Vi ..

1 minute ago

6.120 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arreste in Sargodha

1 minute ago

U.S. should not finalize China trade deal unless d ..

9 minutes ago

Disney and Michael Jackson estate settle documenta ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.