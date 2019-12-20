Putin Supports Idea of Arranging Normandy Four Interparliamentary Dialogue on Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Friday the idea to arrange a dialogue between the parliaments of the Normandy Four countries for promoting the Donbas crisis settlement

The suggestion was made by Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, currently holding talks with Putin and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

"That is a good idea. I will ask the leadership of the Duma [Russian lower house] to work on this," Putin said.

Putin voiced the belief that Russian lawmakers would like this idea.