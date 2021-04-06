UrduPoint.com
Putin Supports Idea To Task Prosecutor's Office With Representing Russia In ECHR - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Supports Idea to Task Prosecutor's Office With Representing Russia in ECHR - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov's initiative that the prosecutor general's office should represent the country in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) instead of the justice ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

Late last month, Russia's RBC newspaper reported that Putin supported the initiative to delegate this authority to the prosecutor general's office.

"Indeed, Prosecutor General Krasnov put forward such an initiative, saying that the prosecutor general's office will protect our interests in the ECHR in a more effective manner, using its experience, its infrastructure, and so on. The president supported this initiative," Peskov told reporters.

The decision was not made due to the president's alleged disappointment with the work of the justice ministry, the Kremlin spokesman specified.

More Stories From World

