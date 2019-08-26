UrduPoint.com
Putin Supports Improvement Of Relations With All G7 Member Countries - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports improvement of relations with all the G7 member countries, the dialogue with them is expanding despite disagreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin supports improvement of relations with all the G7 member countries, the dialogue with them is expanding despite disagreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Of course, President Putin is a supporter of improving relations with all G7 countries. And we have very positive contacts with a number of G7 members - let's take Japan, Italy, France, Germany. Despite certain disagreements that inevitably exist with these countries, dialogue continues and expands at various levels," Peskov told reporters talking about the possibility of Russia's participation in the G7.

He said the Kremlin did not consider US President Donald Trump's call to return Russia to the G7 to be provocation, but added that it was impossible to do so on one country's proposal.

Peskov said the hypothetical return to the G7 was not Moscow's goal in itself, and Russia would not impose its participation on anyone.

