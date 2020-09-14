Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Monday meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, voiced his support for possible constitutional reform in the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Monday meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, voiced his support for possible constitutional reform in the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin has supported the initiative of Belarusian President Lukashenko to carry out constitutional reform. In turn, president Lukashenko confirmed his intention to follow the path of constitutional amendments, announced his intention to organize an appropriate working structure and launch a full-fledged process of constitutional amendments," Peskov told reporters following the meeting of two leaders in Sochi.