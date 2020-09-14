UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Supports Lukashenko's Initiative To Adopt Constitutional Reforms In Belarus - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Putin Supports Lukashenko's Initiative to Adopt Constitutional Reforms in Belarus - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Monday meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, voiced his support for possible constitutional reform in the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Monday meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, voiced his support for possible constitutional reform in the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin has supported the initiative of Belarusian President Lukashenko to carry out constitutional reform. In turn, president Lukashenko confirmed his intention to follow the path of constitutional amendments, announced his intention to organize an appropriate working structure and launch a full-fledged process of constitutional amendments," Peskov told reporters following the meeting of two leaders in Sochi.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

26 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

26 minutes ago

UAE chairs 29th virtual meeting of GCC Civil Defen ..

50 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus to Hold Joint Military Drills - Kr ..

57 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-160 Missile Carriers Flew Over Norther ..

57 minutes ago

Nearly 9 of 10 Non-Republican Voters Say Trump Mak ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.