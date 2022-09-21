UrduPoint.com

Putin Supports Partial Mobilization In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Putin Supports Partial Mobilization in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A partial mobilization is necessary to defend Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In this situation, I consider it necessary to take the following decisions, they are fully adequate to the threats we face. Namely: to protect our motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on the conduct of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said in his address to the nation, adding that the decree on the mobilization has been signed.

The president added that only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription, and they will undergo additional training.

"Mobilization measures will begin today from September 21. I instruct the heads of regions to provide all necessary assistance in the work of the commissariats," Putin said, adding that the decree stipulates additional measures for state defense orders.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin September All From

Recent Stories

France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

7 minutes ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

3 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

12 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.