Putin Supports Partial Mobilization in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A partial mobilization is necessary to defend Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In this situation, I consider it necessary to take the following decisions, they are fully adequate to the threats we face. Namely: to protect our motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on the conduct of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said in his address to the nation, adding that the decree on the mobilization has been signed.

The president added that only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription, and they will undergo additional training.

"Mobilization measures will begin today from September 21. I instruct the heads of regions to provide all necessary assistance in the work of the commissariats," Putin said, adding that the decree stipulates additional measures for state defense orders.