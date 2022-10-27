UrduPoint.com

Putin Supports Possible Accession Of Saudi Arabia To BRICS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he supports Saudi Arabia's possible accession to the BRICS group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he supports Saudi Arabia's possible accession to the BRICS group.

"Yes, we support. This requires a consensus of all countries," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.

