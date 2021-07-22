UrduPoint.com
Putin Supports Unification Of Approaches To Vaccines On Global Stage - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Putin Supports Unification of Approaches to Vaccines on Global Stage - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the unification of approaches to COVID-19 vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Putin said that he does not understand "foreign colleagues" who slow down the process of registration of Russian vaccines in their countries and divide the pandemic "on our and foreign.

"

"The president, in general, is a supporter of the unification of approaches," Peskov told reporters when asked if foreign vaccines need to be registered in Russia when other countries approve Russian vaccines.

The spokesman added that Russia supports dialogue and calls for finding "ways to unite approaches" to vaccination on the global stage.

